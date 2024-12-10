FTSE 100 Drops as Ashtead Seeks New York Listing Amid Sector Slumps

The UK's FTSE 100 took a hit on Tuesday, dropping 0.5%, primarily dragged down by waning mining shares.

Ashtead, an equipment rental firm, saw its shares tumble 9.8% after announcing plans to shift its primary listing to New York amid lower profit warnings due to the sluggish U.S. construction market.

Meanwhile, attention was fixed on upcoming U.S. inflation data and UK's GDP estimate, which could shape future interest rate decisions both in the U.S. and at home.

