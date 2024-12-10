India's Aviation Boom: A New Horizon for Aspiring Pilots

IATA chief Willie Walsh has expressed optimism about the burgeoning aviation market in India, urging aspiring pilots to seek opportunities there.

He noted the significant aircraft orders by Air India and IndiGo, indicating India's pivotal role in global aviation, also highlighting the industry's potential for substantial growth.

Government investments in infrastructure and a more receptive regulatory environment further cement India's status as a key player, drawing pilots both within the country and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)