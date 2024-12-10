Deliberate Intent or Technical Fault? The Controversial BEST Bus Incident
The court probes into the possibility of deliberate intent behind the BEST bus accident that killed seven and injured 42. Driver Sanjay More has been remanded in police custody. The incident sparks a debate over technical faults versus driver intent, requiring further investigation by authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:45 IST
A court is probing into whether the BEST bus driver intentionally caused the accident that led to seven fatalities and 42 injuries.
Driver Sanjay More remains in police custody as investigators explore potential conspiracy or reckless intent.
The incident raises questions about vehicle safety and operator responsibility amid claims of possible technical faults.
(With inputs from agencies.)
