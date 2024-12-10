India Advocates for Per Capita Subsidy Reform at WTO to Combat Overfishing

India is urging the World Trade Organization (WTO) to adopt a 'per capita distribution of subsidies' criterion to address issues of overfishing and capacity, according to a submitted document.

The document highlights a disparity in subsidies, noting that Indian fishers receive an annual USD 35 in subsidies compared to USD 76,000 in some European countries. The proposal will be discussed at the WTO meeting in Geneva on December 16-17.

While the WTO recently agreed to ban subsidies for illegal fishing, India's submission argues for a more nuanced assessment of subsidies that considers both sustainability and livelihood needs, seeking fairer terms for developing countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)