Supreme Facility Management Ltd. to Launch Rs 50 Crore IPO on NSE Emerge

Supreme Facility Management Ltd. is set to open its IPO on December 11, 2024, aiming to raise Rs 50 Crore. The offering includes 65,79,200 shares priced between Rs 72 and Rs 76. Proceeds are earmarked for working capital and strategic acquisitions. The IPO closes on December 13, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:13 IST
Supreme Facility Management Limited IPO Opens on December 11, 2024. Image Credit: ANI
Supreme Facility Management Limited, a leader in Integrated Facilities Management, is poised to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 11, 2024, aiming to raise up to Rs 50 Crore. The shares, ranging from Rs 72 to Rs 76, will debut on the National Stock Exchange's Emerge platform.

The IPO issue comprises 65,79,200 equity shares pegged at a face value of Rs 10 each. Target allocations include up to 6,25,600 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 28,11,200 shares for Non-Institutional Investors, and not less than 28,12,800 shares for Retail Investors, alongside 3,29,600 shares reserved for market makers.

Proceeds are intended to fortify working capital and fuel strategic acquisitions, thus reinforcing Supreme's market presence. The IPO, managed by Khandwala Securities Limited and KFin Technologies Limited as registrar, closes on December 13, 2024. Industry experts affirm the initiative as timely, given the sector's robust growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

