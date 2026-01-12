Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Aggressive Tactics Propel India to ODI Victory

Virat Kohli changed his batting strategy to aggressively counter-attack bowlers, helping India win against New Zealand in an ODI match. His 93-run innings, paired with captain Shubman Gill's 56, enabled India to chase down the target of 301 and secure a four-wicket victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:00 IST
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has adopted a new aggressive style of play to counter-attack bowlers early in his innings, easing India's chase in a thrilling ODI match against New Zealand.

Kohli, delivering a match-winning performance, scored 93 runs off 91 balls, helping India successfully chase down a target of 301.

His success was characterized by a strategic 118-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill, tilting the game's momentum in India's favor and securing a four-wicket win in Vadodara.

