Left Menu

Zepto Cafe's Rapid Expansion Sparks Launch of Standalone App

Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha announced that Zepto Cafe is launching a separate app, with the rapid growth of over 100 cafes monthly and achieving a significant order volume. The quick commerce division, started in April 2022, plans to scale further across major Indian cities with an impressive economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:30 IST
Zepto Cafe's Rapid Expansion Sparks Launch of Standalone App
  • Country:
  • India

Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha on Wednesday announced the upcoming launch of a standalone app for Zepto Cafe, the quick commerce platform's burgeoning cafe service.

In a LinkedIn post, Palicha emphasized the remarkable growth of Zepto Cafe, propelling the decision for a dedicated app. Launched in April 2022, Zepto Cafe now opens over 100 cafes every month, processing more than 30,000 orders daily.

The service is set to expand further, with plans to cover cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune. Having already established a significant presence in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, Zepto Cafe aims to achieve an Annual Run Rate GMV of Rs 1,000 crore by the next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024