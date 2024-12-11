Zepto Cafe's Rapid Expansion Sparks Launch of Standalone App
Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha announced that Zepto Cafe is launching a separate app, with the rapid growth of over 100 cafes monthly and achieving a significant order volume. The quick commerce division, started in April 2022, plans to scale further across major Indian cities with an impressive economic outlook.
- Country:
- India
Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha on Wednesday announced the upcoming launch of a standalone app for Zepto Cafe, the quick commerce platform's burgeoning cafe service.
In a LinkedIn post, Palicha emphasized the remarkable growth of Zepto Cafe, propelling the decision for a dedicated app. Launched in April 2022, Zepto Cafe now opens over 100 cafes every month, processing more than 30,000 orders daily.
The service is set to expand further, with plans to cover cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune. Having already established a significant presence in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, Zepto Cafe aims to achieve an Annual Run Rate GMV of Rs 1,000 crore by the next fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)