Left Menu

India's Stellar Corporate ROE: A Decade of Outperformance

India is ranked second globally for companies achieving over 20% ROE for over a decade, highlighting the strength of its businesses and stock market. A report by DSP Mutual Funds attributes this to sound financial health and growth in book value, showcasing resilience and strong management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:31 IST
India's Stellar Corporate ROE: A Decade of Outperformance
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is the second-leading nation after the United States in terms of companies achieving a return on equity (ROE) exceeding 20% consistently for over a decade, according to a DSP Mutual Funds report. This trend underscores the vigor of Indian businesses and the robust underpinning of its stock market's remarkable performance.

The report emphasizes that India's stellar stock market success is significantly driven by its impressive ROE results. Contrary to market sentiment often swayed by popular narratives, the report asserts that the true catalyst behind this growth is the strong financial health and operational efficiency of Indian companies. "This strong performance in ROE is the true engine behind India's superior stock market results," the report states, underscoring the importance of underlying financial fundamentals over market buzz.

Further insights from the report point to the consistent rise in the book value of Indian companies as a crucial success factor. A steady increase in book value indicates a company's competence in generating long-term shareholder value while maintaining fiscal stability and efficient management. The report reveals that more than three-fourths of Indian companies have experienced positive book value growth over the years, showcasing their resilience, even amid economic challenges.

The report also highlights that seven out of 39 companies have managed to maintain uninterrupted book value growth over two decades. Remarkably, these firms have withstood global economic upheavals, such as the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, proving their adaptability and robustness.

The findings underscore the strength of India's corporate sector and its pivotal role in the nation's stock market success. The report concludes that this consistent performance lays a strong groundwork for long-term economic growth, reinforcing India's status as a significant force in the global financial arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024