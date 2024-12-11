Left Menu

ADB Lowers India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Economic Shifts

The Asian Development Bank has reduced India's economic growth forecast for the financial year to 6.5% from 7% due to slower private investment and housing demand. Despite other global challenges, India's economy remains robust, aided by strong agricultural output and a resilient services sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:50 IST
ADB Lowers India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Economic Shifts
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant adjustment to its economic projections, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has slashed India's growth forecast for the current financial year from 7% to 6.5%. This revision comes on the back of slower-than-anticipated growth in private investment and housing demand.

The bank's latest Asian Development Outlook report highlights that while regional economies in Asia and the Pacific are poised to grow at 4.9% in 2024, potential changes in US trade, fiscal, and immigration policies could exert downward pressure on growth.

Despite these challenges, India's economy is expected to remain robust, buoyed by higher agricultural output and a strong services sector. Furthermore, the report notes the resilience of Southeast Asia, with growth forecasts slightly increased, driven by manufacturing exports and public capital investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024