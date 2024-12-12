EIB Grants €50M Loan to Zumtobel Group to Boost R&D for Energy-Efficient Smart Lighting Solutions

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €50 million loan to the Zumtobel Group to support its research and development (R&D) efforts aimed at advancing innovative, energy-efficient lighting solutions. The funding will primarily support R&D projects over the next three financial years at Zumtobel’s European locations, with a total investment of €191 million in these initiatives.

The projects funded by the loan will focus on developing smart components for indoor and outdoor lighting systems, designed for integration into smart buildings and cities. These solutions will prioritize energy efficiency and connectivity, aligning with the European Union’s sustainability and digitalization objectives. By enhancing lighting systems with smart technologies, Zumtobel aims to contribute to the growing demand for energy-saving solutions and support the transition to more sustainable urban environments.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, “Our partnership with the Zumtobel Group supports innovation and will accelerate the green transition in Austria. This project demonstrates how EIB financing can help a company grow while also contributing to digitalization objectives and climate action.”

Supporting Austria’s Green Transition

Zumtobel Group, headquartered in Dornbirn, Austria, has a long-standing relationship with the EIB. Since 2018, the bank has provided financial support to strengthen the company’s innovation capabilities. With the new €50 million loan, Zumtobel will continue to develop pioneering lighting technologies that address both environmental and technological challenges.

Zumtobel Group CFO Thomas Erath commented, "In a world of digital transformation, innovative products are the engine of long-term success. As a lighting business with a global reach, we are making targeted investments to develop pioneering solutions for the future, especially at our research sites in the EU. The €50 million in financing from the EIB will help us consolidate our position as a driver of innovation in our sector and remain among Austria's most innovative companies."

Commitment to Sustainability and Digitalization

The R&D initiatives supported by the loan align with the EU’s broader sustainability goals and digitalization initiatives. By focusing on smart, energy-efficient lighting solutions, Zumtobel is helping reduce energy consumption in buildings and cities while contributing to the EU’s climate goals. This collaboration underscores the role of innovation in achieving sustainability objectives and the EIB’s ongoing commitment to financing projects that foster green transition and technological advancement across Europe.

The funding will enable Zumtobel to further its development of lighting systems that integrate seamlessly with smart infrastructure, enhancing the quality of urban living while promoting energy savings. This initiative is part of a larger trend within the European Union to invest in technologies that drive sustainability and digitalization.