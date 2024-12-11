Vivek Mittal Named HUL's New Executive Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs

Leading FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced the appointment of Vivek Mittal as its new Executive Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs.

Mittal, who will officially join the company's management committee in March 2025, currently serves as Global General Counsel at pharmaceutical leader Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

With more than 25 years of extensive industry experience, Mittal will succeed Dev Bajpai, who recently announced his retirement. HUL's CEO and Managing Director, Rohit Jawa, expressed confidence in Mittal's skills to spearhead the next phase of growth and transformation for the company's legal function.

(With inputs from agencies.)