Vivek Mittal Named HUL's New Executive Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs

Hindustan Unilever Limited has appointed Vivek Mittal as its new Executive Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs. Mittal, currently Global General Counsel at Dr Reddy's Laboratories, will join the management committee in March 2025, succeeding Dev Bajpai. He brings over 25 years of industry experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:21 IST
Leading FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced the appointment of Vivek Mittal as its new Executive Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs.

Mittal, who will officially join the company's management committee in March 2025, currently serves as Global General Counsel at pharmaceutical leader Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

With more than 25 years of extensive industry experience, Mittal will succeed Dev Bajpai, who recently announced his retirement. HUL's CEO and Managing Director, Rohit Jawa, expressed confidence in Mittal's skills to spearhead the next phase of growth and transformation for the company's legal function.

(With inputs from agencies.)

