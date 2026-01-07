AI Revolution: Redefining Careers in India's Tech Landscape

The rapid advent of Artificial Intelligence is transforming the employment landscape in India's technology sector. As leading companies such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro restructure due to AI-driven automation, traditional IT roles are evolving into specialized careers.

In response to this shift, WHY TAP is launching comprehensive AI-centric certification programs for its 2026 intake. These programs, supported by merit scholarships and internships, aim to provide skill sets necessary for the changing digital economy.

Focusing on areas like Full Stack Development, Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics, WHY TAP plans to equip learners with practical, industry-relevant skills, aligning with high-growth sector opportunities.