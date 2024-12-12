Left Menu

Balancing Growth and Transition: India's Economic Strategy

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran discusses the need for cautious energy transition without hindering economic growth. He highlights the challenges India faces, such as job creation, skill gaps, and mental health issues, alongside the potential for private sector growth in capital formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:44 IST
Balancing Growth and Transition: India's Economic Strategy
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran emphasized the need to handle the energy transition carefully to avoid sacrificing economic growth. Speaking at the Global Economic Policy Forum organized by CII, he noted the adverse effects of energy shifts, citing Europe's economic struggles due to escalating electricity prices.

Addressing economic challenges, Nageswaran reassured that India is poised to achieve 6.5-7 percent GDP growth this fiscal year. He stressed the importance of creating 8 million jobs annually, enhancing capital formation, and fostering private sector involvement amid global economic uncertainties.

Additionally, Nageswaran underscored the significance of tackling mental health issues among India's youth. He urged societal and private sector roles in promoting both physical and mental health to fully harness the demographic dividend. Creating jobs with decent wages remains a pressing national priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024