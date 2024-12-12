Rising Concerns: Olectra Electric Buses Linked to Multiple Fatal Accidents

Olectra electric buses, which constitute a significant portion of Mumbai's civic-run BEST fleet, were implicated in 10 of the 12 fatal wet-leased bus accidents this financial year, according to officials.

A tragic incident on December 9 saw an Olectra bus lose control in Mumbai's Kurla West, resulting in seven deaths and over 40 injuries as it collided with multiple vehicles. The bus was associated with EVEY TRANS.

Data revealed that out of the 12 fatal incidents in 2024-25, eight involved EVEY TRANS's 12-metre electric buses, while two each involved models from Olectra Greentech and Tata Motors. Insufficient driver training is suspected as a contributing factor, given wet-lease drivers, unlike BEST's own drivers, receive only 15 days of preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)