Left Menu

Rising Concerns: Olectra Electric Buses Linked to Multiple Fatal Accidents

Olectra electric buses were involved in 10 of the 12 fatal accidents concerning wet-leased buses in Mumbai's civic BEST fleet this financial year. The December 9 incident killed seven and injured over 40. The major cause is thought to be insufficient driver training offered by operators like EVEY TRANS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:36 IST
Rising Concerns: Olectra Electric Buses Linked to Multiple Fatal Accidents
  • Country:
  • India

Olectra electric buses, which constitute a significant portion of Mumbai's civic-run BEST fleet, were implicated in 10 of the 12 fatal wet-leased bus accidents this financial year, according to officials.

A tragic incident on December 9 saw an Olectra bus lose control in Mumbai's Kurla West, resulting in seven deaths and over 40 injuries as it collided with multiple vehicles. The bus was associated with EVEY TRANS.

Data revealed that out of the 12 fatal incidents in 2024-25, eight involved EVEY TRANS's 12-metre electric buses, while two each involved models from Olectra Greentech and Tata Motors. Insufficient driver training is suspected as a contributing factor, given wet-lease drivers, unlike BEST's own drivers, receive only 15 days of preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024