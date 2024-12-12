Rising Concerns: Olectra Electric Buses Linked to Multiple Fatal Accidents
Olectra electric buses were involved in 10 of the 12 fatal accidents concerning wet-leased buses in Mumbai's civic BEST fleet this financial year. The December 9 incident killed seven and injured over 40. The major cause is thought to be insufficient driver training offered by operators like EVEY TRANS.
- Country:
- India
Olectra electric buses, which constitute a significant portion of Mumbai's civic-run BEST fleet, were implicated in 10 of the 12 fatal wet-leased bus accidents this financial year, according to officials.
A tragic incident on December 9 saw an Olectra bus lose control in Mumbai's Kurla West, resulting in seven deaths and over 40 injuries as it collided with multiple vehicles. The bus was associated with EVEY TRANS.
Data revealed that out of the 12 fatal incidents in 2024-25, eight involved EVEY TRANS's 12-metre electric buses, while two each involved models from Olectra Greentech and Tata Motors. Insufficient driver training is suspected as a contributing factor, given wet-lease drivers, unlike BEST's own drivers, receive only 15 days of preparation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olectra
- electric buses
- accidents
- Mumbai
- BEST
- EVEY TRANS
- training
- safety
- fatalities
- wet-leased
ALSO READ
6D Technologies Triumphs with 'Best of IT Service Excellence' at Smartfren Awards 2024
'Sanraksha': Revolutionizing Railway Safety Training with Digital Innovation
West Indian Cricket Talents Head to Chennai for Intensive Training
Revolutionizing Microfinance Training: Sa-Dhan and IIBF's New Certification Course
Delhi Government Launches Optometry Training Wing to Combat Eye Issues