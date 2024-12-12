Left Menu

FICCI's Optimistic Outlook for India's Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges

FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal anticipates India's GDP to grow by 6.5-7% in the current fiscal year, emphasizing private investment recovery. While expressing confidence in managing US trade policies, he advocates for increased government capital expenditure and tax reforms, underscoring RBI's role in balancing inflation and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:38 IST
FICCI's Optimistic Outlook for India's Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal remains optimistic about India's economic prospects, forecasting a 6.5-7% GDP growth this fiscal year despite current global economic fluctuations. He pointed out a promising recovery in private investments, aided by near 75% capacity utilization in the industry.

Agarwal, concurrently Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Emami Ltd, emphasized the Reserve Bank of India's crucial role in maintaining a balance between inflation control and economic growth. He praised the RBI for its prudent management despite challenging economic conditions.

Addressing geo-political scenarios, particularly under US President Donald Trump's administration, Agarwal noted potential trade tensions but largely dismissed significant impacts on India. FICCI continues to push for fiscal policies, including heightened capital expenditure and tax reforms, aimed at bolstering sustainable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

