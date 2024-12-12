FICCI's Optimistic Outlook for India's Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges

FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal remains optimistic about India's economic prospects, forecasting a 6.5-7% GDP growth this fiscal year despite current global economic fluctuations. He pointed out a promising recovery in private investments, aided by near 75% capacity utilization in the industry.

Agarwal, concurrently Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Emami Ltd, emphasized the Reserve Bank of India's crucial role in maintaining a balance between inflation control and economic growth. He praised the RBI for its prudent management despite challenging economic conditions.

Addressing geo-political scenarios, particularly under US President Donald Trump's administration, Agarwal noted potential trade tensions but largely dismissed significant impacts on India. FICCI continues to push for fiscal policies, including heightened capital expenditure and tax reforms, aimed at bolstering sustainable economic growth.

