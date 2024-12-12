China's Economic Shift: Navigating Trade Tensions and Internal Growth

In a bid to sustain stable economic growth amid rising trade tensions with the United States, China has pledged to increase its budget deficit and issue more debt, according to an agenda-setting meeting readout from the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC).

With the world's second-largest economy grappling with a severe property market crisis and weak domestic demand, exports - previously a bright spot - now face potential higher tariffs from the U.S., adding more pressure, state broadcaster CCTV stated.

China's leaders have signaled a move towards a more proactive fiscal policy and looser monetary stance, including cutting interest rates. The CEWC commits to enhancing consumption through expanded subsidy programs and increased household incomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)