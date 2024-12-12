Left Menu

China's Economic Shift: Navigating Trade Tensions and Internal Growth

China plans to increase its budget deficit and issue more debt to sustain economic growth amidst rising trade tensions with the U.S. This strategy, announced at the Central Economic Work Conference, indicates a dovish policy shift as the country braces for potential impacts of Trump's trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:45 IST
China's Economic Shift: Navigating Trade Tensions and Internal Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to sustain stable economic growth amid rising trade tensions with the United States, China has pledged to increase its budget deficit and issue more debt, according to an agenda-setting meeting readout from the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC).

With the world's second-largest economy grappling with a severe property market crisis and weak domestic demand, exports - previously a bright spot - now face potential higher tariffs from the U.S., adding more pressure, state broadcaster CCTV stated.

China's leaders have signaled a move towards a more proactive fiscal policy and looser monetary stance, including cutting interest rates. The CEWC commits to enhancing consumption through expanded subsidy programs and increased household incomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024