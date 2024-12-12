China's Economic Shift: Navigating Trade Tensions and Internal Growth
China plans to increase its budget deficit and issue more debt to sustain economic growth amidst rising trade tensions with the U.S. This strategy, announced at the Central Economic Work Conference, indicates a dovish policy shift as the country braces for potential impacts of Trump's trade policies.
In a bid to sustain stable economic growth amid rising trade tensions with the United States, China has pledged to increase its budget deficit and issue more debt, according to an agenda-setting meeting readout from the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC).
With the world's second-largest economy grappling with a severe property market crisis and weak domestic demand, exports - previously a bright spot - now face potential higher tariffs from the U.S., adding more pressure, state broadcaster CCTV stated.
China's leaders have signaled a move towards a more proactive fiscal policy and looser monetary stance, including cutting interest rates. The CEWC commits to enhancing consumption through expanded subsidy programs and increased household incomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)