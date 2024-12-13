Left Menu

IMF Releases $131 Million for Jordan: Economic Resilience Amid Regional Conflict

The International Monetary Fund's executive board approved $131 million for Jordan, part of a $1.2 billion program. Jordan demonstrates resilience and economic stability despite challenges from regional conflicts, according to the IMF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2024 07:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 07:15 IST
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released $131 million to Jordan from an overall program valued at $1.2 billion, following a recent board review.

The IMF commended Jordan for its resilience and ability to maintain macro-economic stability, even amidst regional challenges.

Continued support is crucial as Jordan navigates a difficult geopolitical landscape.

