Left Menu

Asian Markets Tumble Amid Dollar Surge and Treasury Yield Spike

Asian shares declined on Friday as the robust U.S. dollar and climbing treasury yields influenced risk sentiment. Despite high-level meetings aimed at boosting China's economy, investors remain wary of rising trade tensions with the U.S. Gold and oil saw gains, but stock markets were mostly down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 08:09 IST
Asian Markets Tumble Amid Dollar Surge and Treasury Yield Spike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Asian markets experienced a downturn, influenced by a strong U.S. dollar and increasing long-term treasury yields, which are on track to post their largest weekly increase this year. Meanwhile, in Beijing, calls for increased debt and boosted consumption failed to lift Chinese equity markets, as policymakers brace for heightened trade tensions with the U.S. amid Donald Trump's potential return to power.

Over the week, interest rate cuts from Switzerland, Canada, and the European Central Bank have created rate differentials that favor the U.S. dollar. Notably, U.S. thirty-year yields surged by 22 basis points, the most significant rise since October 2023. With expectations of cautious communication from the Federal Reserve about future rate cuts, investors are adjusting their strategies.

Elsewhere, Chinese stocks fell as anticipated stimulus measures were not unveiled, disappointing investors. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dropped 1.2%, while China's blue chips lost 0.7%. On the foreign exchange front, the dollar saw significant gains against major currencies, including the yen and the Swiss franc. In commodities, gold enhanced by 2% this week, and oil prices saw weekly gains despite the modest daily decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024