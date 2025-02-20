Left Menu

Yen Surge Amid Rate Hike Speculations and Global Trade Tensions

The yen reached its highest point in over two months, fueled by expectations of further Bank of Japan rate hikes. Meanwhile, U.S.-China trade deal hopes and tariff threats from Trump influenced global markets, with the yuan and other currencies reacting to these geopolitical developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:57 IST
Yen Surge Amid Rate Hike Speculations and Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen soared to its strongest level in over two months, as investors bet on potential rate hikes from the Bank of Japan. Currency markets reacted cautiously to new tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, while an anticipated U.S.-China trade deal provided some relief.

Japanese currency moved past the 150.15 mark per dollar, bolstered by comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda. Although he did not discuss recent rises in long-term interest rates with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, speculation about a BOJ rate hike gained traction.

Trump's comments on a possible trade deal with China buoyed the yuan, while geopolitical strife involving Ukraine added to market tension. The dollar remained under pressure, with its performance mixed against other major currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025