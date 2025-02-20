Yen Surge Amid Rate Hike Speculations and Global Trade Tensions

The yen soared to its strongest level in over two months, as investors bet on potential rate hikes from the Bank of Japan. Currency markets reacted cautiously to new tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, while an anticipated U.S.-China trade deal provided some relief.

Japanese currency moved past the 150.15 mark per dollar, bolstered by comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda. Although he did not discuss recent rises in long-term interest rates with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, speculation about a BOJ rate hike gained traction.

Trump's comments on a possible trade deal with China buoyed the yuan, while geopolitical strife involving Ukraine added to market tension. The dollar remained under pressure, with its performance mixed against other major currencies.

