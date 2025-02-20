Left Menu

Global Markets Jitter as Trade Tensions and Currency Swings Dominate

Traders mark milestones since COVID and Trump's return to office, impacting markets worldwide. Key events include a strong yen, record-high gold nearing $3,000 per ounce, and concerns over potential trade wars. European stocks edge up, while U.S. markets face pressure from tariff threats and geopolitical tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:28 IST
Global Markets Jitter as Trade Tensions and Currency Swings Dominate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Traders are observing significant milestones as they mark five years since COVID-19's market shakeup and a month since Donald Trump's return to the White House, causing global tremors. Gold hit record highs near $3,000 per ounce amid fears of trade wars, while the yen surged on expectations of increased Bank of Japan interest rates.

Financial markets reacted sharply as the Federal Reserve considered pausing its balance sheet drawdown plan, leading to a weakened dollar and stalled stock momentum despite Wall Street's recent highs. European stocks saw modest gains, buoyed by industrial and insurance sectors, as Germany faces a potential government shift.

Additionally, investor anxiety grew following Trump's tariff threats, particularly on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and autos. Ukraine's bonds also faced pressure after controversial statements from Trump about Ukraine's leadership, contributing to market volatility and uncertainty in the context of global economic trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025