Goyal Salt Expands with ₹80 Crore Investment in New Gandhidham Plant

Jaipur, December 13, 2024: Goyal Salt Limited, a leader in the FMCG sector specializing in salt, is making significant strides with an ₹80 crore investment in a new manufacturing plant located in Gandhidham, near the renowned salt capital of Kutch. The facility, sprawling over 12 acres, boasts a production capacity of 4,50,000 MT and is expected to become fully operational by January 2025. With this new addition, Goyal Salt is set to claim its position as the largest natural salt producer in India.

Apart from the upcoming Gandhidham plant, the company also operates a unit in Nawa City, dedicated to salt refining and packaging, with a capacity of 2,10,000 MT annually. Known for producing high-quality industrial and edible salts, including Triple Refined Free Flow Iodized Salt and Double Fortified Salt, Goyal Salt has established a strong footprint in North India, reaching states like Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The company is ambitiously targeting a top three position among salt brands in India, with plans to bolster its brand in Western regions such as Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Pramesh Goyal, Managing Director, highlighted the advantageous business environment of Gandhidham, stating that the new plant marks a pivotal step in expanding the company's reach in both Western and Eastern Indian markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, and Assam. This venture is part of Goyal Salt's broader strategy to enhance production capacity and market presence, reinforcing India's status as the third-largest salt producer globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)