Navigating Economic Growth Amid Trade War Threats
The Netherlands' economic growth is expected to accelerate unless U.S. tariffs and European retaliation initiate a trade war. Growth could reach 1.5% by 2025-2026, driven by domestic demand, but a trade war would reduce growth to 0.4% and raise inflation, the Dutch central bank warns.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Economic forecasts from the Dutch central bank indicate that the Netherlands is poised for notable growth unless global trade tensions escalate. The bank projects an economic expansion of 1.5% in both 2025 and 2026, driven by robust domestic demand and investments.
However, these positive predictions are contingent on averting a full-scale trade conflict. The central concern stems from potential retaliatory tariffs between the U.S. and Europe, ignited by previous tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Such a scenario would severely constrain international trade.
If a trade war materializes, the Dutch economy could see its growth stifled to a mere 0.4% by 2026, compounded by increased unemployment and reduced consumption. This would also elevate inflation rates further, exacerbating the Netherlands' existing inflation challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)