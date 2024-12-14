Left Menu

Tourism@2025: Mapping the Future of Indian and Global Travel

The BOTT Knowledge Conclave, supported by India's Ministry of Tourism, is set to explore the future of global travel on December 18, 2024. Key industry figures will discuss the burgeoning potential of Indian tourism with insights into emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping inbound and outbound travel up to 2025.

BOTT Knowledge Conclave: Tourism@2025 - Charting the Future of Tourism. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 14: The BOTT Knowledge Conclave, sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, promises to be a landmark event in the travel sector. Held at Bharat Mandapam on December 18, 2024, its mission is to unlock the global potential of the tourism industry, with a keener focus on India's capabilities.

Under the theme "Tourism@2025: Navigating Opportunities in Inbound and Outbound Tourism," the conclave will host distinguished speakers, including Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who will also unveil the international publication, Tourism@2025, offering a lens into travel trends. "Tourism connects us globally while showcasing India's cultural heritage," Shekhawat commented, emphasizing recent measures boosting domestic tourism growth.

The Director General of Tourism, Mugdha Sinha, predicts significant advances in domestic and inbound tourism, driven by experiential travel and wellness pursuits. Through discourse at the conclave, strategies will be developed to enhance India's allure and foster industry collaboration, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of inbound trends and outbound opportunities for Indian travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

