US Reverses Immunity Stance on UNRWA Amid Hamas Ties Allegations
The Trump administration shifts its legal stance, alleging the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, is not immune from lawsuits. This decision comes amid claims of agency staff involvement in the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. UNRWA, however, maintains its immune status as part of the United Nations.
The Trump administration has reversed its position on the immunity of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, now asserting that the agency is not protected from legal action. This shift, revealed by the Justice Department, pertains to a lawsuit seeking to hold UNRWA accountable for alleged involvement in the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.
The lawsuit, initiated by the victims' families, accuses UNRWA of aiding Hamas by allowing weapons storage in its facilities and employing Hamas members. UNRWA's legal counsel dismissed these claims as "absurd," reiterating the agency's immunity as a UN subsidiary. Despite this, the US Justice Department argues UNRWA must answer the allegations in court.
UNRWA insists on its immunity, granted by the UN General Assembly in 1949 to support Palestinian refugees. It serves millions across Gaza, West Bank, and more. Israel claims some staff were involved in Hamas activities, leading to internal dismissals by UNRWA amid contested evidence.
