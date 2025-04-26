ILO’s Vision Zero Fund and Nike Launch Commuting Safety Challenge for Garment Workers

In a significant move toward improving worker safety, the International Labour Organization (ILO)’s Vision Zero Fund (VZF) and Nike Inc. have jointly launched the Commuting Safety Challenge. Announced on Monday, the initiative targets the enhancement of commuting safety for workers employed in and around garment factories in Cambodia, Vietnam, and Egypt — regions where daily travel to and from work poses serious risks.

The Challenge invites innovators, organizations, and stakeholders to develop practical, scalable solutions that can reduce commuting-related accidents, injuries, and fatalities among garment workers. Selected proposals will receive seed funding, expert technical support, and global visibility to showcase and potentially scale their solutions.

Focus on Collective Action and Practical Solutions

Applicants must ensure their proposals align with one or more of the eight key action areas outlined in the "Collective Action for a Safe Commute: Action manual and checklist for employers and workers in the garment and footwear sector to enhance workers’ commuting safety." The eight action areas include:

Raising individual risk awareness among workers.

Ensuring access to safe and affordable transportation options.

Establishing and maintaining safe waiting areas and boarding points.

Implementing route planning and scheduling to minimize exposure to risks.

Engaging with local authorities to enhance infrastructure and law enforcement.

Encouraging collective transport arrangements organized by employers.

Developing effective incident reporting and grievance mechanisms.

Conducting regular safety assessments and reviews.

By focusing on these critical areas, the Challenge aims to encourage a holistic, multi-stakeholder approach where employers, workers, and government entities collaborate to foster safer commuting environments.

Robust Evaluation and High-Level Expertise

The Selection Committee overseeing the Challenge brings together leading figures in road safety and labor standards, ensuring a rigorous and fair assessment process. Committee members include:

Dave Cliff , CEO of the Global Road Safety Partnership.

Alejandra Cruz Ross and Dr. Yuka Ujita , both representing the ILO.

Nneka Henry , Head of the United Nations Road Safety Trust Fund Secretariat.

Sittichoke Huckuntod, Director of Health and Safety at Nike.

The Committee will evaluate submissions based on their feasibility, innovation, potential impact, and alignment with the outlined action areas. Importantly, at least one winning solution will be chosen from each participating country, emphasizing a localized approach tailored to specific commuting challenges.

A Timely Initiative Amid Growing Commuting Risks

The launch of the Commuting Safety Challenge comes at a critical time. Globally, approximately 1.2 million people die in road traffic accidents annually, with up to 50 million more suffering injuries. Garment workers in particular face heightened risks, often traveling in unsafe, overcrowded vehicles on poorly maintained roads, frequently without access to secure waiting areas or reliable transportation services.

The ILO’s Vision Zero Fund emphasizes that commuting accidents — defined under the ILO Protocol of 2002 to the Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 1981 (No. 155) — occur on the direct route between workplaces and homes, canteens, or pay locations. These incidents often go underreported but are a significant contributor to worker injuries and fatalities.

Resources to Support Challenge Participants

To empower participants, the ILO’s Vision Zero Fund offers a suite of free resources:

Challenge Guideline Document : Outlines application procedures and evaluation criteria.

Self-Paced Online Training Course : Designed to equip participants with foundational knowledge on commuting safety.

Action Manual and Checklist: Provides practical tools for employers and workers to jointly implement safety measures.

These resources are already making an impact. Over 600 individuals have completed the online course, signaling a growing global commitment to prioritizing commuting safety for workers.

Timeline and How to Apply

Interested participants must submit their proposals by 19 May 2025. Winners will be officially announced in July 2025, and the selected innovations will be piloted between August 2025 and February 2026.

For full details on the Commuting Safety Challenge, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit the official Vision Zero Fund website:

🔗 https://vzf.ilo.org/projects/commuting-safety

Through this groundbreaking initiative, the ILO and Nike Inc. reaffirm their commitment to promoting safer work environments — not just within factory walls, but starting from the moment workers step out their doors.