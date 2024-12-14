Left Menu

Massive Enrollment in PMSBY: India's Success in Financial Inclusion

Nearly 48 crore individuals have enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, highlighting India's growing success in financial inclusion. With 47.59 crore cumulative enrollments and significant claims processed, PMSBY and PMJDY schemes have empowered millions, especially women and rural residents, providing essential insurance and banking services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:41 IST
Massive Enrollment in PMSBY: India's Success in Financial Inclusion
Representative Image (Photo Courtesy: PMJDY). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive milestone, nearly 48 crore Indian citizens have enrolled for the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), an accident insurance scheme offering Rs 2 lakh coverage. The Finance Ministry reported a cumulative enrollment of 47.59 crore, with over 1.93 lakh claims received and 1.47 lakh disbursed.

The PMSBY scheme, designed for individuals aged 18 to 70 years with a bank or post office account, provides affordable insurance against accidental death or disability for a premium of merely Rs 20 per annum. Alongside, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) continues its momentum, serving over 54 crore beneficiaries nationwide.

Marking a decade of implementation, PMJDY stands as the world's largest financial inclusion program, enabling banking access for marginalized communities. As of mid-August, the scheme boasts 53.13 crore accounts, with notable participation from women and semi-urban populations, fostering economic empowerment and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024