Massive Enrollment in PMSBY: India's Success in Financial Inclusion

In an impressive milestone, nearly 48 crore Indian citizens have enrolled for the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), an accident insurance scheme offering Rs 2 lakh coverage. The Finance Ministry reported a cumulative enrollment of 47.59 crore, with over 1.93 lakh claims received and 1.47 lakh disbursed.

The PMSBY scheme, designed for individuals aged 18 to 70 years with a bank or post office account, provides affordable insurance against accidental death or disability for a premium of merely Rs 20 per annum. Alongside, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) continues its momentum, serving over 54 crore beneficiaries nationwide.

Marking a decade of implementation, PMJDY stands as the world's largest financial inclusion program, enabling banking access for marginalized communities. As of mid-August, the scheme boasts 53.13 crore accounts, with notable participation from women and semi-urban populations, fostering economic empowerment and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)