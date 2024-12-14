Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Road Crash Claims Two Lives in Sohna

An 18-year-old pharmacy student and a 37-year-old auto driver died in a road accident in the Sohna area. The crash involved a collision between a speeding auto and a Baleno car, resulting in two additional injuries. The victims were identified, and police provided details on the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old pharmacy student and a 37-year-old auto driver lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Sohna, police reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Friday near Silani village on Sohna-Palwal road when a speeding auto collided with a Baleno car and overturned. Two more individuals sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

Palak, a resident of ward 15, Sohna, was pronounced dead at the scene. Anil, the auto driver from Teekli village, died at the hospital in Gurugram. Meanwhile, injured Ravinder, from Kiranj village, and Anupama, 19, were taken to Sohna Civil Hospital and later referred to a Gurugram facility. Inspector Jagjit Singh of the Sohna Sadar Police Station reported that speeding was a factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

