Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar Route Takes Flight: Boosting Connectivity with Subsidised Helicopter Services

The Centre has announced the approval of a new subsidised helicopter route linking Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar, officials confirmed. This decision, following a proposal by Jammu and Kashmir's Civil Aviation Department, seeks to enhance connectivity in the remote region of Mendhar with the winter capital, Jammu.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned the proposal, allowing the Union Territory to request subsidies within the current budget allocations. This initiative adds to existing subsidised services in Jammu and Kashmir, including links such as Kishtwar-Sounder-Navapachi-Ishan-Kishtwar and others.

Secretary Mohammad Aijaz Asad emphasized the significance of this service, which promises to aid people in remote areas with improved air connectivity, potentially aiding in emergency medical evacuations and boosting border tourism in the future.

