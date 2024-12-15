Left Menu

Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar Route Takes Flight: Boosting Connectivity with Subsidised Helicopter Services

The Centre has approved a new subsidised helicopter route connecting Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar, aimed at enhancing connectivity in remote areas like Mendhar and Poonch. Approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, this service aims to improve accessibility, infrastructure, and emergency medical responses in challenging terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:28 IST
Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar Route Takes Flight: Boosting Connectivity with Subsidised Helicopter Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has announced the approval of a new subsidised helicopter route linking Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar, officials confirmed. This decision, following a proposal by Jammu and Kashmir's Civil Aviation Department, seeks to enhance connectivity in the remote region of Mendhar with the winter capital, Jammu.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned the proposal, allowing the Union Territory to request subsidies within the current budget allocations. This initiative adds to existing subsidised services in Jammu and Kashmir, including links such as Kishtwar-Sounder-Navapachi-Ishan-Kishtwar and others.

Secretary Mohammad Aijaz Asad emphasized the significance of this service, which promises to aid people in remote areas with improved air connectivity, potentially aiding in emergency medical evacuations and boosting border tourism in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024