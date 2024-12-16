November WPI Inflation Eases to 1.89%, Mixed Trends Persist

In November 2024, India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation rate eased to a provisional 1.89%, down from October's 2.36% and September's 1.91%, as reported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The decrease mirrors a moderation in price rise for food items and certain manufactured products.

The overall WPI index saw a marginal drop of 0.06% from 156.1 in October to 156.0 in November 2024. This trend was largely driven by higher prices in food articles, textiles, and machinery, although a mixed inflationary pattern persists across various commodity groups.

Sector-wise, the Primary Articles index fell by 1.20%, primarily due to reduced prices in food articles and crude petroleum. In contrast, the Fuel & Power index edged up by 0.41%, attributed to the rise in mineral oil. Manufactured Products increased by 0.35%, propelled by hikes in food products, pharmaceuticals, and electrical equipment despite declines in other areas.

