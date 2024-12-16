Left Menu

November WPI Inflation Eases to 1.89%, Mixed Trends Persist

The November 2024 WPI inflation rate dropped to 1.89%, reflecting easing price increases for food and manufactured goods. While primary articles declined, manufactured products witnessed slight growth. Fuel and power recorded minimal changes. The mixed trends denote varied inflationary pressures across different sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In November 2024, India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation rate eased to a provisional 1.89%, down from October's 2.36% and September's 1.91%, as reported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The decrease mirrors a moderation in price rise for food items and certain manufactured products.

The overall WPI index saw a marginal drop of 0.06% from 156.1 in October to 156.0 in November 2024. This trend was largely driven by higher prices in food articles, textiles, and machinery, although a mixed inflationary pattern persists across various commodity groups.

Sector-wise, the Primary Articles index fell by 1.20%, primarily due to reduced prices in food articles and crude petroleum. In contrast, the Fuel & Power index edged up by 0.41%, attributed to the rise in mineral oil. Manufactured Products increased by 0.35%, propelled by hikes in food products, pharmaceuticals, and electrical equipment despite declines in other areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

