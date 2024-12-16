Supreme Court Greenlights Rail Project After Afforestation Compliance
The Supreme Court lifted its stay on tree felling for a railway line between Mathura and Jhansi after Rail Vikas Nigam Limited complied with the planting of 50,943 saplings. The project, initially halted due to non-compliance with afforestation orders, will now proceed following the court's decision.
The Supreme Court has removed its hold on tree felling for the construction of a railway line between Mathura and Jhansi. This decision comes after Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) demonstrated its compliance with required afforestation measures, planting 50,943 saplings.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan was briefed by the central empowered committee, confirming that RVNL's tree-planting obligations were met, thus allowing the continuation of the railway line project sanctioned on May 13, 2022. Initially, RVNL was permitted to cut down 5,094 trees with the condition of compensatory afforestation.
In October, construction was halted due to the court's concerns about compliance. However, after successfully depositing funds to the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, RVNL has fulfilled the court's requirements, as underscored by the Justice bench, paving the way for the project's completion.
