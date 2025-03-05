Left Menu

Nepal Assures Swift Action on Cross-Border Railway Projects with India

Nepal has pledged to accelerate progress on the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar cross-border railway lines, developed with Indian financial aid. Discussions held during the India-Nepal Project Steering Committee reinforced commitments to swiftly address remaining sections. Both nations aim to enhance technical cooperation in railway development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:36 IST
Nepal Assures Swift Action on Cross-Border Railway Projects with India
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal has reassured India of its commitment to expedite the construction of the remaining sections of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar railway lines.

These critical cross-border lines are being built with financial support from New Delhi, as affirmed during recent bilateral discussions.

The meetings, part of the India-Nepal Project Steering Committee and Joint Working Group, focused on technical cooperation and capacity building in the railway sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025