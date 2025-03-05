Nepal Assures Swift Action on Cross-Border Railway Projects with India
Nepal has pledged to accelerate progress on the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar cross-border railway lines, developed with Indian financial aid. Discussions held during the India-Nepal Project Steering Committee reinforced commitments to swiftly address remaining sections. Both nations aim to enhance technical cooperation in railway development.
Nepal has reassured India of its commitment to expedite the construction of the remaining sections of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar railway lines.
These critical cross-border lines are being built with financial support from New Delhi, as affirmed during recent bilateral discussions.
The meetings, part of the India-Nepal Project Steering Committee and Joint Working Group, focused on technical cooperation and capacity building in the railway sector.
