Nepal Assures Swift Action on Cross-Border Railway Projects with India

Nepal has reassured India of its commitment to expedite the construction of the remaining sections of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar railway lines.

These critical cross-border lines are being built with financial support from New Delhi, as affirmed during recent bilateral discussions.

The meetings, part of the India-Nepal Project Steering Committee and Joint Working Group, focused on technical cooperation and capacity building in the railway sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)