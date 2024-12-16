Left Menu

Thai AirAsia X Expands India-Thailand Connectivity with More Flights

Thai AirAsia X plans to enhance connectivity between Bangkok and Delhi by introducing four weekly flights from January 15, 2025. This move follows increased bilateral flying rights between India and Thailand, allowing more seat capacity. The airline aims to capture 20% of onward travel demand from India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:55 IST
Thai AirAsia X Expands India-Thailand Connectivity with More Flights
  • Country:
  • India

Thai AirAsia X, a low-cost carrier, is expanding its reach in the Indian travel market by increasing the frequency of its Bangkok-Delhi flights. Starting January 15, 2025, the airline will offer four weekly flights to cater to growing demand.

Driving this strategic expansion is the enhanced bilateral Air Service Agreement between India and Thailand, which has significantly increased the number of seats available to airlines. This agreement allows up to 14,000 seats weekly, creating ample opportunities for growth in passenger traffic.

CEO Tassapon Bijleveld highlights additional factors spurring demand, such as visa-free entry for Indian citizens to Thailand and waived Thai tourist visa fees. Thai AirAsia X targets to capture substantial onward travel market from India through seamless connectivity across its network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024