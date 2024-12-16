Left Menu

IEL Limited Ventures into Warehousing: Empowers India's Logistics Industry

IEL Limited, a leading chemical and commodity trader, diversifies into warehousing with land acquisition in Lucknow, spearheading growth in India's logistics sector. The company plans to establish modern storage facilities, aligning with its vision to meet market demands and contribute to the nation's infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:16 IST
IEL Limited Ventures into Warehousing: Empowers India's Logistics Industry
IEL(indxtra limited) diversified into warehouse solution. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to diversify its operations, IEL Limited, a prominent name in the chemical and commodity trading sectors, has announced its entry into the warehousing and storage industry. The company has acquired nearly 30,000 square meters of land in Lucknow, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

Originally a manufacturer and exporter of solvent extraction, IEL Limited has transitioned into a key player in export trading and chemical indenting. It serves international markets such as the U.S. and Europe, specializing in chemicals, dyes, pigments, and commodities. Now, it plans to leverage this expertise to expand into modern storage solutions across India.

IEL Limited's foray into warehousing includes the establishment of state-of-the-art facilities like warehouses, cold storage units, and godowns. Equipped with advanced technology, these facilities aim to streamline logistics, meeting the rising demand for safe and efficient storage options. The company's strategy also involves offering comprehensive logistics services, underscoring its commitment to India's infrastructure growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

