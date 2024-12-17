Left Menu

Canada's Revised Budget Deficit Projections Spark Economic Concerns

The Canadian government forecasts a budget deficit of C$61.9 billion for 2023/24, up from last year's estimate of C$40 billion. Ottawa's Fall Economic Statement highlights a federal debt-to-GDP ratio that aligns with fiscal objectives, but the deficit-to-GDP will exceed previous estimates for both the past and current year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 02:53 IST
Canada's Revised Budget Deficit Projections Spark Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's budget deficit projections have taken a significant turn, with the government announcing a forecasted deficit of C$61.9 billion for the fiscal year 2023/24. This figure shows a sharp increase from last year's estimate of C$40 billion.

In a detailed Fall Economic Statement, Ottawa outlined that while the federal debt-to-GDP ratio can meet fiscal objectives, the deficit-to-GDP ratio will be 2.1% for last year and 1.6% for the current year ending in March 2025.

These figures are notably higher than what authorities had previously estimated, indicating potential economic challenges ahead as the government navigates shifting financial landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024