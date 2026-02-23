Chaos Erupts After Mexican Drug Lord's Death

The death of Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, also called El Mencho, has precipitated a wave of violence across Mexico. In a military operation, Oseguera was killed, leading to reactionary chaos as his supporters wreak havoc in several states by blocking highways and setting vehicles on fire.

The unrest has disrupted day-to-day activities, including air travel. Airlines like Air Canada and United Airlines canceled flights to Puerto Vallarta amid security concerns. Truckers are advised to take safe routes, while residents are urged to stay indoors as the violence unfolds.

This eruption of violence is a response to the government's actions and internal cartel power struggles. As the situation unfolds, fears of prolonged violence linger, with reactions observed across social media and governmental responses aiming to ensure public safety.