Xiaomi Unveils Groundbreaking Digital Strategies at MIPC India 2025

The Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference (MIPC India 2025) concluded in New Delhi, bringing together top stakeholders from the digital sphere. The event was a hub for discussing sustainable digital growth and an open ecosystem.

Nitesh Trivedi, Head of Internet Business for India and South Asia at Xiaomi, highlighted regional growth strategies. Trivedi stressed seamless connectivity via Xiaomi's devices and HyperOS platform, offering modular apps, precision advertising, and enhanced user engagement through apps like GetApps and Mi Ads.

Xiaomi's strategies are facilitating growth with platforms enabling innovative opportunities for developers and advertisers alike. Notably, PatchWall, integrated within Xiaomi's CTV ecosystem, enhances content discoverability, driving user engagement and maximizing returns for advertisers.

(With inputs from agencies.)