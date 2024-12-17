Udupi Cochin Shipyard Launches First Vessel for Norway's Wilson ASA, Strengthens Global Footprint
Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited, a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited, has launched the first of six 3800 TDW general cargo vessels for Norway's Wilson ASA, emphasizing India's "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" initiative. This underscores a notable expansion in the international shipbuilding market, furthering India's global maritime footprint.
In a strategic move reflecting India's "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" initiative, the Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited has launched its inaugural vessel for Wilson ASA of Norway. The landmark event marks the first in a series of six 3800 TDW general cargo vessels, highlighting the country's commitment to "Make in India" and "Make for the World."
Present at the launch were Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Minister Counsellor from the Norwegian Embassy, and Einar Tornes, Wilson ASA's CFO. They were joined by top executives from Cochin Shipyard, reinforcing the strong ties between the companies. Wilson ASA, noted for its dominance in Europe's short sea fleet operations, is set to receive further vessels from Udupi CSL in 2024.
Since acquiring the shipyard in 2020, Cochin Shipyard has transformed Udupi-CSL into a profit-making entity, with notable deliveries to key maritime players. The recent launch of environment-friendly vessels, designed by Conoship International, further cements the shipyard's reputation for excellence, underscored by repeat orders from prominent clients.
