India's Economic Resilience Amid Temporary Blips

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Lok Sabha, characterizing the second-quarter GDP growth of 5.4% as a 'temporary blip' while expressing confidence in an impending robust economic recovery.

She emphasized that India maintains its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy, with an average GDP growth rate of 8.3% over the past three years. Sitharaman further highlighted that no broad-based slowdown exists in manufacturing.

Additionally, she pointed out the economic achievements under the NDA regime, including better-controlled inflation and a significant drop in the unemployment rate since 2017-18.

