Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience Amid Temporary Blips

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that the lower GDP growth of 5.4% in Q2 is a 'temporary blip,' predicting robust economic growth in subsequent quarters. Despite the dip, India maintains its position as the fastest-growing major economy, with controlled inflation and a declining unemployment rate under the NDA regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:44 IST
India's Economic Resilience Amid Temporary Blips
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Lok Sabha, characterizing the second-quarter GDP growth of 5.4% as a 'temporary blip' while expressing confidence in an impending robust economic recovery.

She emphasized that India maintains its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy, with an average GDP growth rate of 8.3% over the past three years. Sitharaman further highlighted that no broad-based slowdown exists in manufacturing.

Additionally, she pointed out the economic achievements under the NDA regime, including better-controlled inflation and a significant drop in the unemployment rate since 2017-18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024