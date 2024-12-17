India's Economic Resilience Amid Temporary Blips
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that the lower GDP growth of 5.4% in Q2 is a 'temporary blip,' predicting robust economic growth in subsequent quarters. Despite the dip, India maintains its position as the fastest-growing major economy, with controlled inflation and a declining unemployment rate under the NDA regime.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Lok Sabha, characterizing the second-quarter GDP growth of 5.4% as a 'temporary blip' while expressing confidence in an impending robust economic recovery.
She emphasized that India maintains its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy, with an average GDP growth rate of 8.3% over the past three years. Sitharaman further highlighted that no broad-based slowdown exists in manufacturing.
Additionally, she pointed out the economic achievements under the NDA regime, including better-controlled inflation and a significant drop in the unemployment rate since 2017-18.
