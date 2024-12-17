Global Currencies Under Pressure Amidst Economic Policy Uncertainty

Emerging market currencies experienced a downturn on Tuesday, while stocks also fell as investors awaited crucial central bank meetings this week. Among them, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to cut interest rates by a quarter point.

The Hungarian forint, down 0.2% against the euro, has seen stabilization since Fitch upgraded Hungary's rating outlook earlier this month. However, it remains over 6% down this year. Analysts expect Hungary to maintain its current interest rate, with a keen eye on the post-meeting press conference for further insights.

As the Russian rouble edged up, market attention centers on the upcoming forum where central bank and finance ministry officials will speak, and Friday's rate decision remains a focal point. Meanwhile, political and economic developments across regions, from Romania's presidential election turmoil to China's fiscal policy changes, are set to impact market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)