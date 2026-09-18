Global Shares Surge Amidst Central Bank Rate Decisions

Global shares saw an increase on Thursday, rebounding from earlier losses, as central banks like the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan take measures to tackle inflation. Meanwhile, the Bank of England maintained its interest rates amid rising oil prices, signaling potential future policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 02:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 02:40 IST
Global Shares Surge Amidst Central Bank Rate Decisions
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Global shares saw an uplift on Thursday as optimism returned following recent interest-rate decisions by major central banks. The US Federal Reserve's hike led to an initial decline, but markets rebounded when investors digested the implications.

The Bank of Japan is expected to follow suit with its own rate increase, highlighting a global trend of tightening monetary policy to combat inflation. Meanwhile, the Bank of England opted to maintain its current rates, despite acknowledging rising oil prices as a contributing inflationary pressure.

Stocks on Wall Street, aided by consumer discretionary and technology sectors, concluded higher, reversing a three-day losing streak. Similarly, European markets posted gains, and global bond yields eased from recent highs, alleviating some investor concerns.

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