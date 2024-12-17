Air India Express Flight's Precautionary Landing Ensures Passenger Safety

An Air India Express flight heading to Bahrain had to make a precautionary landing due to a suspected tyre issue. This decision was made after runway debris was found, prompting a swift response to ensure passenger safety.

The flight, IX 471, departed Cochin International Airport at 10:45 am carrying 105 passengers. Shortly after takeoff, it was called back as a safety measure, successfully landing again at 12:35 pm. The airport initially declared a full emergency but retracted it once the situation was under control.

The swift action ensured all passengers were unharmed. They were later accommodated on an alternate flight that left the airport at 2:45 pm, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)