Unexpected Appearance: Russian Oligarch Dmitry Mazepin in Bahrain's F1 Paddock

Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin's presence at Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain stirred questions. Despite an EU sanctions list, Mazepin attended the event, connecting with acquaintances in the F1 community. His appearance follows the terminated sponsorship with Haas by Mazepin-controlled Uralkali after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:19 IST
Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin's surprise visit to Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain has sparked curiosity and raised questions in the racing community. Mazepin, linked closely to Russian President Vladimir Putin, remains on EU sanctions, though these do not apply in Bahrain.

The sanctions were initiated after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which also saw his son being removed from the U.S.-owned Haas team. While it's unclear how Mazepin gained access to the paddock, his spokesperson mentioned it was a personal visit, allowing him to reconnect with the F1 family.

Mazepin's appearance is significant given the past controversies, especially his association with former sponsor Haas and the potash company Uralkali. Oliver Oakes, of the Renault-owned Alpine team, acknowledged greeting Mazepin, who formerly supported Alpine's Hitech junior teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

