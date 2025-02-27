Left Menu

Sainz's Stunning Turnaround in Bahrain Testing

Carlos Sainz led a significant turnaround for Williams with an impressive performance in Bahrain, surpassing Lewis Hamilton to top the testing timesheets. This marks a hopeful start for Ferrari aiming for a championship. The testing showcased potential new team dynamics and technological innovations ahead of the F1 season's March 16 start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:25 IST
Sainz's Stunning Turnaround in Bahrain Testing
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz delivered an impressive performance for Williams in Bahrain, completing a double race distance and dethroning Lewis Hamilton from the top of the testing timesheets. Sainz, who will succeed Hamilton at Ferrari, managed a swift one minute 29.348 seconds lap time, beating Hamilton by 0.031 seconds.

Ferrari's leadership, including chairman John Elkann, observed the proceedings closely as the team fuels its aspirations for a championship win since 2008. Testing in Bahrain runs through various strategic programs with different fuel levels before the season starts in Australia on March 16.

The testing session also highlighted notable innovations and team dynamics across the grid. McLaren's team principal Zak Brown indicated advancements in their car's design, while rival teams, including Mercedes and Aston Martin, demonstrated competitive lap times in preparation for the new season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025