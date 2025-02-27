Sainz's Stunning Turnaround in Bahrain Testing

Carlos Sainz delivered an impressive performance for Williams in Bahrain, completing a double race distance and dethroning Lewis Hamilton from the top of the testing timesheets. Sainz, who will succeed Hamilton at Ferrari, managed a swift one minute 29.348 seconds lap time, beating Hamilton by 0.031 seconds.

Ferrari's leadership, including chairman John Elkann, observed the proceedings closely as the team fuels its aspirations for a championship win since 2008. Testing in Bahrain runs through various strategic programs with different fuel levels before the season starts in Australia on March 16.

The testing session also highlighted notable innovations and team dynamics across the grid. McLaren's team principal Zak Brown indicated advancements in their car's design, while rival teams, including Mercedes and Aston Martin, demonstrated competitive lap times in preparation for the new season.

(With inputs from agencies.)