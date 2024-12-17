Blue Dart's 'Merry Express' Festive Offer Delivers Joy Nationwide

Blue Dart Express Limited, renowned for its logistical expertise in South Asia, is introducing the 'Merry Express' offer, marking a festive boon for customers this holiday season. Available from December 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025, the initiative provides significant discounts on parcel shipments.

The promotion features up to 40% off on domestic shipments weighing between 2 to 10 kg, and up to 50% off on international parcels ranging from 3 to 25 kg. This initiative reflects the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction during times of gifting and celebration.

Blue Dart, synonymous with premium on-time delivery, leverages state-of-the-art technology to ensure reliability and speed. The offer is valid at all retail outlets, ensuring seamless access for customers nationwide. Chief Commercial Officer, Dipanjan Banerjee, highlights this as a testament to Blue Dart's dedication to innovative and customer-centric logistics solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)