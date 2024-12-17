Left Menu

Blue Dart's 'Merry Express' Festive Offer Delivers Joy Nationwide

Blue Dart Express Limited unveils its 'Merry Express' offer, providing up to 50% discounts on shipments. Running from December 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025, the promotion enhances customer experience by allowing discounted, reliable gift deliveries across 56,000 Indian locations and 220 worldwide destinations, leveraging advanced logistics technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:16 IST
Blue Dart Express Limited, renowned for its logistical expertise in South Asia, is introducing the 'Merry Express' offer, marking a festive boon for customers this holiday season. Available from December 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025, the initiative provides significant discounts on parcel shipments.

The promotion features up to 40% off on domestic shipments weighing between 2 to 10 kg, and up to 50% off on international parcels ranging from 3 to 25 kg. This initiative reflects the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction during times of gifting and celebration.

Blue Dart, synonymous with premium on-time delivery, leverages state-of-the-art technology to ensure reliability and speed. The offer is valid at all retail outlets, ensuring seamless access for customers nationwide. Chief Commercial Officer, Dipanjan Banerjee, highlights this as a testament to Blue Dart's dedication to innovative and customer-centric logistics solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

