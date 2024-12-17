DP World's Rail Expansion Boosts Containerization in North India

Left Menu

DP World, a Dubai-based logistics firm, is enhancing its containerized rail cargo operations in North India by inaugurating a third rail line at the Pali Inland Container Terminal. This expansion increases capacity by 25%, reflecting a significant investment in sustainable logistics across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dubai-based logistics firm DP World has unveiled plans to expand its containerized rail cargo operations in North India, marking a pivotal development in the region's infrastructure. The company will commission a third rail line at the Pali Inland Container Terminal in Haryana this week.

The enhancement will elevate the monthly freight handling capacity of the Pali-Rewari rail terminal by 25%, as revealed in a company statement. Currently, DP World operates a network of seven rail and inland terminals throughout India.

Having invested over Rs 1,800 crore, DP World aims to bolster its rail infrastructure and operations, targeting multimodal and sustainable logistics solutions. The move is part of its wider strategy to increase containerized cargo movement via rail, which significantly curtails carbon emissions compared to road transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

