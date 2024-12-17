Parliamentary Panel Criticizes Fisheries Ministry's Fund Utilisation

The parliamentary panel has criticized the fisheries ministry for its persistent under-utilisation of allocated budget funds. This issue, highlighted in the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing's third report to Parliament, underscores the need for more efficient financial strategies.

The report calls for the Department of Fisheries to engage more actively with state governments and fisheries departments to maximise the impact of its schemes. The committee stresses that the effective implementation of these schemes is essential for the socio-economic development of fishermen, and it is crucial that the budget allocations are fully utilised.

Moreover, the committee's findings show a worrying trend of declining expenditure in the Centrally Sponsored Scheme component, raising concerns about inadequate planning and assessment. The repeated under-utilisation of funds, even at the revised estimate stage, points to a disconnect with ground realities in financial forecasting for the ministry.

