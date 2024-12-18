Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Economic Policies as Growth Slows

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the government's economic policies, accusing it of favoring crony businesses at the expense of fair competition, thereby weakening the economy.

Gandhi pointed to troubling indicators such as a weakening manufacturing sector, record-high trade deficits, high interest rates, falling consumption, and soaring inflation as evidence of the government's misplaced priorities. In a social media post, he questioned the long-term sustainability of economic plans that seem to benefit a select few while leaving the broader populace to struggle.

Recent data compounds Gandhi's concerns, with India's GDP growth falling short of expectations at 5.4% for the July-September quarter of FY2024-25, while the trade deficit reached a record high of USD 37.84 billion in November, exacerbated by a significant gap between imports and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)