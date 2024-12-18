Global Economists Convene at ISB Hyderabad for Digital Economy Insights

The third ISB-NBER conference on Economic Policy and the Indian Economy was held at the Indian School of Business's Hyderabad campus, drawing both national and international experts.

The conference theme, 'Information and Competition in the Digital Economy,' was central to discussions, with attendees examining the influence of digital platforms and regulatory policies.

Experts such as Raghuram Rajan and Luigi Zingales shared cutting-edge research on market forces, digital innovations, and economic growth perspectives, marking the event as a key dialogue on the digital marketplace's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)