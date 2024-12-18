Left Menu

Global Economists Convene at ISB Hyderabad for Digital Economy Insights

The ISB-NBER conference gathered renowned economists to explore the dynamics of information and competition in the digital economy. The event featured influential figures like Raghuram Rajan and Luigi Zingales, focusing on digital platforms, regulatory impacts, and innovations shaping the future economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:40 IST
Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of RBI and Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business sharing his thoughts at the ISB-NBER 2024 Conference. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third ISB-NBER conference on Economic Policy and the Indian Economy was held at the Indian School of Business's Hyderabad campus, drawing both national and international experts.

The conference theme, 'Information and Competition in the Digital Economy,' was central to discussions, with attendees examining the influence of digital platforms and regulatory policies.

Experts such as Raghuram Rajan and Luigi Zingales shared cutting-edge research on market forces, digital innovations, and economic growth perspectives, marking the event as a key dialogue on the digital marketplace's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

