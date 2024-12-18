Left Menu

Sajjid Mitha Honored Among ELITE Most Influential at Dubai's Museum of the Future

Sajjid Mitha, a luxury travel influencer, was recognized as one of ELITE Magazine's Most Influential at a ceremony in Dubai. Celebrated for his work in luxury travel and as the founder of Polimer Update, Mitha joins renowned figures like Karan Johar and Sabeer Bhatia, highlighting his impact and entrepreneurial spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:35 IST
Sajjid Mitha Honored at ELITE Most Influential Indians 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a prestigious event at Dubai's Museum of the Future, Sajjid Mitha, a notable luxury travel influencer, was honored by ELITE Magazine as part of its Most Influential list. This accolade places him among India's distinguished figures, such as Karan Johar and Sabeer Bhatia.

Through 'Sajjid Mitha's World', Mitha has designed luxurious travel experiences, establishing himself as a significant influence in the travel and lifestyle sector. In addition to his digital prominence, Mitha is the driving force behind Polimer Update, a leading entity in petrochemical market intelligence, fortifying his status as an industry innovator.

ELITE Magazine, guided by visionary Puraskar Thadani, lauds those shaping various industries. Thadani praised Mitha for his influence and innovation, stating his achievements are aspirational for future leaders. The event featured significant sponsors like JACOB & CO., confirming its global importance in celebrating excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

