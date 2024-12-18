Sajjid Mitha Honored Among ELITE Most Influential at Dubai's Museum of the Future

In a prestigious event at Dubai's Museum of the Future, Sajjid Mitha, a notable luxury travel influencer, was honored by ELITE Magazine as part of its Most Influential list. This accolade places him among India's distinguished figures, such as Karan Johar and Sabeer Bhatia.

Through 'Sajjid Mitha's World', Mitha has designed luxurious travel experiences, establishing himself as a significant influence in the travel and lifestyle sector. In addition to his digital prominence, Mitha is the driving force behind Polimer Update, a leading entity in petrochemical market intelligence, fortifying his status as an industry innovator.

ELITE Magazine, guided by visionary Puraskar Thadani, lauds those shaping various industries. Thadani praised Mitha for his influence and innovation, stating his achievements are aspirational for future leaders. The event featured significant sponsors like JACOB & CO., confirming its global importance in celebrating excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)