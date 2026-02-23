Left Menu

Turbulence in Global Markets: Tariffs, AI, and Commodities Take Center Stage

Global markets faced volatility as confusion over U.S. tariffs emerged, affecting Wall Street futures and the dollar. AI sector enthusiasm is set for a test with Nvidia's upcoming results. Meanwhile, commodities such as gold and oil showed mixed movements, influenced by geopolitical tensions and shifting tariff policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:19 IST
Turbulence in Global Markets: Tariffs, AI, and Commodities Take Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures and the dollar experienced a downturn in Asia on Monday amid renewed confusion regarding U.S. tariffs, reigniting the 'sell America' sentiment. This coincided with skepticism in the AI sector, set to be tested by tech giant Nvidia's earnings report later this week.

Further downcast thoughts surrounded trade as the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated President Trump's emergency tariffs. Trump announced a new 10% rate initially, which quickly evolved to 15%, leaving analysts and officials scrambling with uncertainty over its implementation. Asian markets reacted variably, with South Korea and Taiwan enjoying gains.

Concerns mounted with implications for U.S. fiscal health as estimates placed an increase in the fiscal deficit with projected $170 billion revenue repayments. Markets stayed alert to these developments and sought stability in commodities like safe-haven gold, which gained alongside mixed movements in the oil markets.

TRENDING

1
The High Cost of Putin's Tax Reforms: Small Businesses Struggle in Russia

The High Cost of Putin's Tax Reforms: Small Businesses Struggle in Russia

 Russian Federation
2
Breakthrough in Diagnosing and Treating Rare Pancreatic Insulinoma

Breakthrough in Diagnosing and Treating Rare Pancreatic Insulinoma

 India
3
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
4
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026